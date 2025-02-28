Illumine Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,776 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58,946.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,600,000 after purchasing an additional 393,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $474.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.70.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

