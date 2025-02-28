iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $879,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

