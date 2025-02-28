Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average is $271.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

