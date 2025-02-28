17,444 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.28.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.