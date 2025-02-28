Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

