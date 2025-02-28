Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

