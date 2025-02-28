Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of STERIS Q4 Earnings

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for STERIS in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

