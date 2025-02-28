FY2025 EPS Estimates for AxoGen Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for AxoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AxoGen stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

