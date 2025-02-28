Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases Shares of 750 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

