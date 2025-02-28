Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Acquires New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $2,949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $5,379,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock worth $933,874,848. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

