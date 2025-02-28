Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) is Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises 12.5% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,175,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,545.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 327,307 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,633,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,254,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 112,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRB opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

