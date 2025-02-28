First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

