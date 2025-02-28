OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Head to Head Analysis

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OP Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $82.04 million 2.42 $21.07 million $1.39 9.63 HarborOne Bancorp $170.76 million 2.97 $27.41 million $0.66 17.42

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OP Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 13.68% 10.64% 0.91% HarborOne Bancorp 8.61% 4.63% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OP Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides various educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education under the HarborOne U name. The company operates through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts.

