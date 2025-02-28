Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 123,272 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $6,878,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. The trade was a 29.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.53.
View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.