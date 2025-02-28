The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

