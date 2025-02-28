Reviewing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lemonade and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 2 1 0 1.67 BlackRock TCP Capital 1 5 0 0 1.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.60%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Lemonade.

80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -43.51% -32.85% -12.59% BlackRock TCP Capital -15.22% 14.16% 5.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and BlackRock TCP Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $493.20 million 5.14 -$236.90 million ($3.04) -11.67 BlackRock TCP Capital -$21.83 million -33.09 $38.47 million ($0.50) -16.88

BlackRock TCP Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lemonade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

