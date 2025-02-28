David Zapolsky Sells 19,212 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.