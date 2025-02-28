Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 338,796 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338,796 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.