Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $563.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

