Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.10.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Report on ISRG
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $563.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.90.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.