FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:QSR Raised by Zacks Research

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$94.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$86.06 and a 1-year high of C$112.12.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Duncan Stanley Allpress Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.73, for a total value of C$2,577,575.00. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total transaction of C$1,043,712.81. Insiders have sold a total of 88,035 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,100 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

