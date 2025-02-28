Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 240,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

UNP stock opened at $245.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

