Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $40.26 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

