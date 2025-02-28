Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 152.0% in February

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDLC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 109,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

