Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Li Ning Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Li Ning stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. 4,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

