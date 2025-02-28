Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Li Ning Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Li Ning stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. 4,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.
About Li Ning
