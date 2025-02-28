Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IBDRY

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.3 %

Iberdrola Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,942. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.