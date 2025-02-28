Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
