Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

HECOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 11,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

