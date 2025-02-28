Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
HECOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 11,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Global Helium Company Profile
