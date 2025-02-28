ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.28 and last traded at $83.39, with a volume of 104261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

