Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 9,882 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

