Towerview LLC Grows Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Towerview LLC grew its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lifeway Foods makes up approximately 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,025,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,090,146.01. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 122,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

