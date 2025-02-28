A&I Financial Services LLC Takes $211,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,145,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $264.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day moving average of $246.43. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.