289,042 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 289,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises about 4.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,930,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 871,596 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 587,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,813,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

