Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

