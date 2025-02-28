Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 6,338 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.