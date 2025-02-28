Desjardins Expects Higher Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$60.68 and a 1-year high of C$80.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.