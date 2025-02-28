iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

