Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FLDB opened at $50.37 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
