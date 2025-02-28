Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $25.82 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,163.67. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shana Carol Neal sold 788 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $185,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,235. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,544 shares of company stock worth $2,370,309. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $224.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 69.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

