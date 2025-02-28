Q3 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE STN opened at $84.64 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,093,000 after buying an additional 13,958,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,791,000 after acquiring an additional 542,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.