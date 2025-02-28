Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Belden to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,228 shares of company stock worth $2,147,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

