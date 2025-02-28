iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

