iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 519,868 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,200,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,946,000 after buying an additional 209,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

QUAL opened at $178.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.