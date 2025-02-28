Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

