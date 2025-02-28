Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Nido Education Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 million and a P/E ratio of -14.82.
Nido Education Company Profile
