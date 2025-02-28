Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $53.18 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 405,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,499.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,687 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.