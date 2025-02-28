63 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $429.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.95 and a 200 day moving average of $460.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $328.07 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

