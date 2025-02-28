Q2 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.91. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

