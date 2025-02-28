Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. National Pension Service bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

EVRG stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

