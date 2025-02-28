Veridan Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,532 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $83.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.