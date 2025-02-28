Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Rises By 168.1%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the January 31st total of 951,300 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Edible Garden Trading Down 12.9 %
EDBL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,218. The company has a market cap of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Edible Garden Company Profile
