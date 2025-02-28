Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Rises By 168.1%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the January 31st total of 951,300 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Trading Down 12.9 %

EDBL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,218. The company has a market cap of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.