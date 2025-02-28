Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 79.3%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $26.21 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Get UniCredit alerts:

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.