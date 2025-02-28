Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 79.3%

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $26.21 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.